Punjab based trucker nabbed with 200 Kg poppy straw

RAMBAN: Police on Monday nabbed a trucker and recovered 200 kg poppy straw from the vehicle he was driving.

As per the details, a party led In-Charge Police Post JT SI Wasim Mehraj under the supervision of SHO Banihal Inspt. Abid Bukhari, SDPO Banihal Sajad Sarwar and under the close supervision of Adll.SP Sanjay Parihar under the command of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma laid a surprise naka at Chakori Nallah on NHW to conduct the checking of vehicles. During checking one Truck (PB23J/0997) which was on its way from Kashmir has been signalled to stop for checking and on thorough search, police recovered gunny bags filled with Poppy Straw(Bhukki) like substances weighing about 200 Kilograms. On questioning the suspected person disclosed his identity as Dalhinder Singh, son of Surjan Singh, resident of Nanwal Mand The Bala Chur Distt Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Punjab. The accused was arrested and a case vide FIR No 150/19 under section 8/15 of NDPS Act was registered against the suspected person at Police Station Banihal.