Punish John for the wrongs of Paul

Dear Editor,

Please refer to the news item regarding police action against the teachers protesting against the government policy of non implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations in favour of the teachers working under SSA project and are being denied their basic rights.

In fact, the school teachers are being punished for the wrongs done by their bosses. The concerned higher authorities of Education Department have committed blunders in transferring and posting of general line teachers in the schools covered under SSA project as well as by wrongly promoting the ReTs working in the schools covered under SSA project. And now they have come to know that they had committed many blunders and have also started undoing the mistakes. But at the same time they are also doing injustice to the teachers in two ways.

First,the concerned teachers are being denied the benefits of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and on the other hand, they are being punished by means of police force. It is very shocking and unlawful.

It is like punishing John for the wrongs done by Paul and it should be condemned by all prudent people of our society. The poor teachers are being punished for the wrongs done by their bosses. And as a matter of justice, the wrongs done by the concerned authorities should be undone forthwith and the concerned authorities responsible for this mess should be booked. But John should never be published for the wrongs done by Paul.

O. P Sharma ex AMO

Bagnoti Nowshera.