Punish all politicians for looting bank: ABBNSS

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Akhil Bhartiya Bhrashtachar Nirmulan Sangharsh Samiti (ABBNSS) Jammu & Kashmir hailed surgical strike on Jammu & Kashmir Bank to expose the gang of corrupt officers sitting in the bank since long to loot public money for their personal benefits besides playing with economy of the State.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, State President ABBNSS, R C Sharma asked the State Government and newly elected Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, R K Chibber to pull out all skeletons from the cupboards of banks, besides kicking-out all officers from the bank, responsible for the open loot and violating norms of the banks, laid for progress and prosperity of the bank.

Sharma urged the Governor and Chairman to minutely investigate the performance of bank since last 20 years and dig-out all wrong doings, which have been done on the behest of Kashmir-centric Governments. He urged the Governor to punish all politicians, who remained instrumental in looting the public money and damaging the bank.