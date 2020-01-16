Puneesh of Heritage School shines in 57th Roller Skating C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Puneesh Puri of Heritage School won a gold and silver medal in 57th Roller Skating Championship organized by RSFI at Vishakhapatnam from December 15 to 23, 2019. He also won a bronze medal in CBSE National Roller Skating Tournament held on November 26 and 27, 2019. The Principal and the staff congratulated Puneesh on his stupendous success and wished him good luck in his future endeavours.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper