Puneesh of Heritage School shines in 57th Roller Skating C’ship

JAMMU: Puneesh Puri of Heritage School won a gold and silver medal in 57th Roller Skating Championship organized by RSFI at Vishakhapatnam from December 15 to 23, 2019.

He also won a bronze medal in CBSE National Roller Skating Tournament held on November 26 and 27, 2019. The Principal and the staff congratulated Puneesh on his stupendous success and wished him good luck in his future endeavours.