Puneesh of Heritage School excels in National Skating

JAMMU: Puneesh Puri, a class II student of Heritage School, made the school and his parents proud by winning bronze medal in CBSE National Skating Competition held at Krishna Public School Raipur Chhattisgarh. The entire Heritage family congratulated Puneesh on his achievement and wished him more accolades in future.
