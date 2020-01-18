Pune business firm donates Rs 25 lakh through Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Pune based business firm ‘Clean Science and Technology Private Limited’ on Friday donated Rs 25 lakh for Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) through Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office. A cheque of aforesaid amount was handed over to the Minister in presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President, Shyam Jaju.

The Director of the company, Krishna Boob said that it is part of regular social contribution made by their concern from time to time, for needy and deserving. He said, Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund is the most trustworthy mean for making such donations and therefore, he along with his colleagues specially travelled to the Union Capital to personally hand-over the cheque to MoS PMO.

Krishna Boob further disclosed that Clean Science and Technology Private Limited, which deals in chemicals in manufacturing sector, is also engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a big way. He said, recently, they had contributed Rs 5 Lakh each to minority community families from Pakistan, which had migrated to India.

While appreciating the gesture, Dr Jitendra Singh said, such voluntary donations for the needy shall go a long way in providing the much needed relief to distressed families and individuals. He said that philanthropic activities help in supplementing government resources for public welfare.