Punctuality and Employees

Dear Editor,

In a news item government warned its employees to be regular, punctual or face action for violating J&K Employees (Conduct) Rule 1971, Government instructions (3) II which states that every Govt. servent shall at all times maintain devotion to duty but due to lack of intrest in the official responsibilities, insincerity, timely not delivering the important files are not getting approval as a result of which number of works of the respective Deptts. have been stuck and only for example refer my write up appeared in State Times January 8, 2018 under the heading Adminstration needs to initiate Udhampur Development Project and in this regard inspite of complaint No. 64226, 64735, 75588 and 77396 including other numerous RTIs there is no acion.

We often read in the newspapers regarding surprise visits of the Distt. and other officers of various Department near to their headquarters ignoring offices/institutions of far-flung areas and issue orders of suspensions/stoppage of pay of employees which is not covered under rules and is beyond their competency and for this they should refer a Note 2 below schedule I – B of J&K CSR Vol. II which clearly shows that only appointing authority is empowered to reduce, suspend, dismiss or punish any of the officer /officials and this all is being done only to get cheap popularity to win favours of their superiors as the punctuality, work culture, observations of rules and regulations exist nowhere even in their own offices and only the persons with political backing, criminals and having moneypower are ruling the roost and others are only at the mercy of God.

The rules though are there in the statue books but the officers/officials in the corridors of powers have their own set of rules for themselves and their other nears and dears which suits them well but others especially belonging to the marginalised section of the society are suffering badly. As regards punctuality, the instructions below article 133 (a) of J&K CSR Vol. I to curb such a tendency it has been provided that half a days leave casual or privilege leave if no casual leave due should be debited to leave account of a Govt. servant for each late attendance. The head of office or the sanctioning authority may, however condone late attendance upto an hour as a special case, on not more than two occasions in a month if he is satisfied that a Govt. servant could not attend the office in time for reasons beyond his control. In case such a course does not ensure punctual attendance, suitable disciplinary action may be taken against habitual late comers, in addition to debiting of half a days leave to their leave account. Further the difficulties of the employees in general and particularly, in far – flung areas need to be looked into and removed.

It is also pertinent to mention here that this Govt. already faced a big jolt as almost all the employees compulsorily retired by it under article 226 (2) of J&K CSR have come back with consequential benefits through Court as the committe has not processed the cases taking into consideration entire service record of the public servant and in the shape of APRs, Servise Book, personal files giving the details of the complains recieved against the concerned from time to time and in view of this such action against the employees need to be taken only after application of mind.

When ever CM meets Governor N.N Vhora he reiterates to enforce visible transparency, accountability and prior to this on Jan 8 had publicly nudged the Govt. to “Recall its responsibilities to break the administrative intertia and make system to deliver, work for people in a transparent, accountable manner with serious commitment” as late Mufti Mohommed Sayeed has envisioned and performed.

Bansi Lal Balwal,

Sr citizen, Udhampur.