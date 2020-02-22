Pulwama man on Facebook threatens “headshot” to J&K SSP; FIR lodged

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed First Information Report (FIR) and launched a manhunt across the terrorist-infested South Kashmir to arrest a man who on Facebook has threatened “headshot” to an officer of the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Security Wing.

Officials revealed to STATE TIMES that the “internet misuser” has been identified as a resident of Pulwama district and search was underway to find his exact location. “We are sure to get him arrested within 24 hours”, said a senior official. He said that Cyber Police Station had booked him under different provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Officials revealed that a local news group had posted on Facebook internet link of a news item which said that SSP Security Imtiyaz Hussain had on Twitter ridiculed “handsomeness” of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and claimed that he had failed to save his country from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list.

Among a thread of comments by different Facebook users, someone by the name of Ha Fiz Suhail posted on 20 February: “Head shot insha allah”.

“This is a naked threat to kill the Police officer by shooting into his head. This is a serious crime and completely unacceptable to J&K Police as it has a potential of causing fear not only among the people associated with the officer but all the 1000-0dd protected persons. Such criminal threats can lead to chaos and turbulence if not addressed as per law at the very beginning”, said an officer. He pointed out that the officer was the custodian of the security of life and property of almost all protected persons in Kashmir province.

On 18 February, SSP had posted on his Twitter handle: “…..Fail to understand by what scale Imran Khan is handsome. Handsome is what handsome does. Sponsoring terror is never handsome period”.

Officials said that the internet misuser’s Facebook account described him as a resident of Pulwama who was living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They said that the authorities were considering the option of impounding his passport and getting him repatriated and arrested from Saudi Arabia. However, by the evening on Friday, it became clear that he was a resident of Pulwama and operating through different VPNs from his home district.

Officials said that in addition to hundreds of the fake Twitter and Facebook accounts, operating from Pakistan and other countries, thousands of internet users had been using it with fake identities while living and working in Kashmir. Current crackdown on such users has come under criticism from rights activists, sections of media and politicians.

Officials on Friday also said that Police Station of Handwara had filed FIR 25 of 2020 and got arrested one Waseem Majeed Dar of Waskura for “spreading hatred and rumours to disturb peace”. On Thursday, Kupwara Police had got arrested a resident of Srinagar over similar allegations. Earlier on 17 February, J&K Police had announced registration of FIRs under UAPA, IPC and IT Act against unknown number of persons who allegedly had been accessing social media through VPNs and posting objectionable content.