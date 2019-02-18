Pulwama attack: Shutdown, protests continue in region on day 4

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Consecutively 4th day NPP activists under the leadership of NPP State President Balwant Singh Mankotia organised a Tiranga bike rally at Udhampur which passed from the bazaar concluded at Slathia Chowk.

Expressing deep anguish over the recent Pulwama Attack, Mankotia said that this is the biggest attack on our security forces and the people of India want strict action against Pakistan. Condemning the cowardly attack Mankotia said that whole nation is united and standing with Central Govt and waiting for the revenge of our martyr Jawans. Mankotia said that people of Jammu Kashmir want permanent solution of terrorism.

Reiterating the demand to declare Pakistan as terrorist nation, Mankotia said that Central Govt should take up the matter to declare Pakistan as terrorist Nation at International level.

In the evening, a Mashaal Rally was organized which was led by NPP State President Balwant Singh Mankotia which passed from Main Bazaar of Udhampur even in heavy rain.

Large number of people including party’s Sr leaders, activists also present during the rally.

Udhampur town and its adjoining areas also observed Bandh and business establishments and vehicular traffic remained closed

RAJOURI: Employees of Municipal committee Rajouri assembled and prayed for peace in the State. Senior BJP leader and MLC Vibodh Gupta along with Municipal committee President Arif Jat, Vice-chairman Bhart Bhushan Vaid and Ex-President Rajinder Gupta joined the assembly.

While addressing people MLC Vibodh said that need of the hour is to co-operate with security forces and boost their morale. He said “we have full faith in PM Narendra Modi and asked people to maintain law and order so that army could work smoothly in the borders. MLC further said that Pulwama attack masterminds Ghazi and Kamran are gunned down and other who are involved in the heinous terrorist attack will also meet the same fate. He also expressed his anguish on the sympathisers of Pakistan and said that they should be publicly boycotted.

Speaking on the tense situation prevailing in Jammu city, MLC urged administration to ensure stern actions against those who raised slogans in the support of Pakistan. “They should be punished severely so that such incidents could not happen in future”, he added. He also asked administration to make proper arrangements for pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi and other tourist ensuring their safety.

Addressing the gathering Municipal committee President Arif Jat expressed his sympathy with the families of martyred soldiers and said that Rajouri has also lost its brave son during the coward attack. He urged people to maintain law and order and support the cause of brotherhood. He said soon terrorism will be uprooted from the valley and peace will return.

Vice-President Bharat Bhushan Vaid, Senior BJP leader Rajinder Gupta, various Councillors, EO Rajouri, Radhish Sharma, Vacky Dutta, Amit, Naveen Mahajan and Karan Saryal were also joined the peace assembly.

KATHUA: Kathua and its adjoining areas observed Bandh on day 4 of Pulwama attack. Many organizations along with locals came on road in shape of rally and staged protest against Pakistan. They raised slogans Pakistan and demanded stern action against it. Homage were also paid top martyr CRPF personnel at various places. Traffic and business establishments were remained shut.

However, peaceful protests were also witnessed at Samba, Akhnoor, Nowshera.