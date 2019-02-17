Pulwama attack: Protests, candle marches continue in Delhi for third day

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

New Delhi: Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at India Gate and Jantar Mantar on Sunday to hold candle light marches to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

As the protests continued for the third day on Sunday, police enhanced security in the national capital with special deployments in the protest areas.

Students, corporate employees and members of social organisations gathered at the two venues demanding that Pakistan be given a “befitting reply” in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

BJP MP Udit Raj also participated in the protest at the India Gate and said the sacrifice of the martyrs should not go waste and the fight against terrorism be strengthened.

“The protests are peaceful. Special deployments have been done and security strengthened. Adequate PCR vans and ‘Parakram’ vans have been deployed. Blood donation camps are also being organised at the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also organised a prayer meet in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place where people gathered to pay homage to the Pulwama martyrs.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.