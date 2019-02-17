Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy

Share Share 0 Share

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

No words are enough to condemn the ghastly incident of Pulwama, first of its nature in loss of 44 soldiers of CRPF and injuring a dozens, since the onset of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. But politicians waste no time and forth with comes out with their cyclostyled statements reserved in their pockets for such occasions and likewise PM reacted with his all-time words that ‘Jawano ki shahadat Vyarth nahi jayegi’ and likewise J&K State BJP president appearing on media for useless blaring. We have every right to condemn such statements keeping in mind the previous vociferous verbosity of words spoken on earlier similar incidents. The Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers on 18 September 2016 was the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades. This followed surgical strikes after ten days of Uri attack. The strike became the topic of Modi’s daring deed on print and electronic media as an exhibition of his “chhappan inch ki chhati” by his stooges and BJP’s spokes-persons and ultimately Lt Gen (retired) DS Hooda, who was the chief of the Northern Command of the Army in September 2016, during the surgical strike, has to speak that the strikes have been politicized and overhyped. At the same time, we also find that the number of security personnel killed in terrorist attacks has increased 72 per cent from 111 in the last three years of UPA-II to 191 in the BJP’s first three years, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), although recent counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir have experienced considerable success in eliminating both the Pakistan-based terrorists and the local terrorists. Many encounters have also led to the death of non-combatant civilians who got trapped in the crossfire. And each civilian death leads to further violent protests and at times a vicious cycle in which every death leads to more deaths. Each encounter in the valley triggers a surge in terrorist recruitment which far exceeds terrorists killed in counter-insurgency operations. However but that are not the whole part of the story as despite successful operations, militancy has not taken a back seat. We come across the revelations from time-to-time through media by army commanders as well as police authorities and other concerned agencies about left-over number of terrorists operating in valley and number of terrorists killed. It is a deception that we measure success in Kashmir by the number of terrorists, local over- ground workers and sleeper cells killed but it has all the times proved to be falsehood in nature and we conclude with over simplification of Kashmir’s extremely complicated reality. I like to quote here the lines of ‘David Kilcullen’ who is one of the world’s most influential experts on counter-insurgency and modern warfare, about the left-over number of terrorists. “It is always difficult to assess the strength of an ongoing insurgency since due to its sheer nature fighting insurgency is altogether different from fighting a conventional battle. Thus, the number of terrorists killed during an insurgency can’t be the true barometer of the success quotient of a counter-insurgency campaign, as the centre of gravity is in the minds of the people. At the start of a conventional engagement, if we are facing one hundred of the enemy, and we kill 20, we can assume that 80 are left. In counter-insurgency, this logic does not hold: the 20 killed may have 40 relatives who are now in a blood feud with and are obligated to take revenge on the security forces, who killed the 20, so the new number of the enemy is not 80 but 120”. Reportedly, David Kilcullen’s, vision of modern warfare influenced the United States’ decision to rethink its military strategy in Iraq considered to be most successful. The Kashmir unrest has been viewed by various experts with different specks: some terms it as political problem, others terming it as conflict state, and recently by some state politicians (Haseeb Drabu) as a society with social issues. The Kashmir is no dispute for some politicians and for them, it is the territory of J&K, under occupation of Pakistan, the only issue. The correct analysis that can be reached about Kashmir issue can be defined as: a frenzied mingles of cross-border terrorism, proxy warfare, insurgency, local phobia, regional sympathies and persistent civil unrest has converted the Kashmir Valley into an amalgamated combat zone. Unfortunately denial about something which is a stark reality does not make it go away. On the ground itself, why is Kashmir known all over the world as the most militarized place on Earth? And finding place in Guinness book of world records in respect of military deployment. The number of books, articles and various documents written and published about the political problem of Kashmir are enough for an entire library.

The continuous flow of commentaries about X-Ray of the incident by various spokes persons of the political parties, defense experts and mostly that of anchors conducting debates on TV channels are loading their muzzles towards violation of the standard operating procedures, about failure of intelligence agencies, and serious breach of security, but none said even a single word about failure of Modi’s policy towards Kashmir, who in practical has no policy at all. Late Prime Minister Vajpayee always propagated ‘Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat’ and PM Modi pushing “muscular policy” in Kashmir and both has failed at the root level. The fidayeen attacks by local involvement is new dawn in Kashmir history of terrorism and it is going to prove most dangerous, if not plugged and curtailed with iron hands.

The Pakistan sponsored attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on CRPF convoy claiming 44 soldiers have ever made everyone to cry in pain all over the country and earlier one Uri attack, Pathankot air base and many more. None would have ever thought that founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Maulana Masood Azhar, carried during late Vajpayee’s tenure in a special plane from Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu to Afghanistan to be set free in exchange of passengers of high-jacked Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, will bleed the country to such an extent. The pains of the survivors of the families killed in these attacks although leave ripples in every human heart but the pain of the families can only be felt in real by their family members.

Many voices rose for direct action i.e. war only solution but we must realize that war sometimes is a necessary evil. But no matter how necessary, it is always evil, never a good. In the present era the conventional wars are pushed to the corner and some other measures such as surgical operations, gorilla war fare tactics and covert actions are more useful than the direct war. Pakistan knows well that violence can only be concealed by lie and lie can only be maintained by violence. The country has set its eyes on the ‘Cabinet Committee on Security meeting’ but we should not expect much outcome except like that of previous ones as to warn Pakistan for patronizing militancy, asking Pakistan to ban militant organizations, providing proof of Pakistan’s involvement in such attacks and an appeal to International community to declare Pakistan a Terrorist State and on home ground doing nothing to look for a viable solution of the Kashmir problem. Here it is necessary to pen down that these politicians have always been dividing the country men for their vote bank but surely no issue unites us more than our appreciation for our uniform personnel who are bringing aid to devastated countries, defending us against terrorism, and fighting to make a healthy and peaceful country and sacrificing their lives for us. It is time to show our solidarity towards the cause of the

country, shedding our political differences.