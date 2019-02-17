Pulwama attack: MNS asks music companies to drop Pak singers

Mumbai: Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF
jawans were killed, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.
“We have verbally communicated to Indian music
companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with
Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take
action in our own style,” Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena
told PTI.
Recently, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series had collaborated with
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles.
“They have removed their songs (from the company’s
YouTube channel) post our warning,” Khopkar claimed.
In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party
had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India
to leave the country. (PTI)
