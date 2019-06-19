Pulwama attack mastermind among 2 Jaish terrorists killed, jawan martyred in Anantnag

Seven civilians injured in grenade attack

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including one wanted in connection with the Pulwama attack were killed while an Army soldier was martyred in an encounter in Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists. The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, an officer said.

An Army jawan was injured in the gun battle and he succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the official said.

“Two terrorists were killed in the operation in Bijbehara. They have been identified as Sajad Bhat and Tauseef Bhat, and were affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group,” the official said.

Besides several terror crimes, the official said, Sajad Bhat was also wanted in connection with the suicide car blast in Lethpora area of Pulwama on February 14 that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel martyred.

On Monday, an Army major was martyred and a terrorist was killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between the security forces and the ultras in Anantnag district, officials had said.

On the same day in Pulwama, nine Army personnel and two civilians were injured when terrorists triggered a blast through an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a vehicle . Two of the jawans have succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, while the others are recuperating at a hospital. The site of the blast was 27 km from the area of the February 14 suicide attack.

Last Wednesday, a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist attacked a patrol team of the paramilitary force in Anantnag, martyring five CRPF personnel. A police officer, who had reached the site shortly after the attack, was sprayed with bullets the moment he had stepped out of his bullet-proof vehicle. He was flown to the AIIMS, Delhi, but died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two unnamed terrorists have shunned the path of violence and surrendered in Pulwama, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the identities of the two youths have been kept secret due to threat perception to their lives.

“With the help of community members and family, two more youths from Pulwama have returned to the mainstream,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, at least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a police station in Pulwama district, officials said.

The terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the police station, but it exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to seven passers-by, the officials said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to look for the attackers and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials added.