Pulwama attack: Kapil urges runners to run for slain jawans

Share Share 0 Share

Navi Mumbai: Condoling the terror attack in Pulwama, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev Saturday urged the participants of a half-marathon to be held here Sunday to run in memory of the slain CRPF jawans.

“Tomorrow is an important day and we run for all the people who gave their life for the country,” Dev said.

On Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others are battling for their lives after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The former India skipper was speaking after unveiling the medals for the third edition of the ‘Tridhaatu’ Navi Mumbai Half Marathon, which will be held in the satellite city.

“People who are serving the country, they are real heroes and not we, they are the heroes and we should try to make sure (that) we should look after their families,” the 1983 World Cup winning skipper said as he urged the participants to run in memory of those who gave their lives for the nation.

The organisers announced that a minute’s silence would be observed before the run in memory of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.

The Navi Mumbai half marathon will have two categories — 21 km (half marathon) and 10K run,which will be flagged by Dev from Vashi.

During the event, Dev also spoke on several issues including importance of running.(PTI)