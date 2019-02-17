Pulwama attack: CRPF says it is ‘madadgaar’ to any Kashmiri in distress

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of reports of threats issued to
Kashmiris based out of Jammu and Kashmir following the Pulwama terror attack, a
Srinagar-based CRPF helpline Saturday asked them to approach it in case they
face any harassment.
The ‘Madadgaar’ helpline posted a
tweet in this context stating that Kashmiri students and general public who are
presently out of the state can contact it over the Twitter handle ‘@CRPFmadadgaar’.
They can call on 24×7 toll free
number 14411 or send an SMS at mobile no: 7082814411 “for speedy
assistance in case they face any difficulties or harassment”.
A senior official said the force
will undertake immediate steps in case the helpline receives a distress call by
a Kashmir-based person and will alert and depute the officials from its nearest
located base to address the issue.
The Central Reserve Police Force
(CRPF) is the country’s largest paramilitary force with over three lakh personnel
in its ranks and it has its formations and battalions in maximum states of the
country, he said.
“While we have lost our
comrades, it is our pledge to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially to
those living in the Kashmir Valley, that we are with them always,” he
said.
The Centre on Saturday also asked
all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu
and Kashmir living in their areas.
The advisory came hours after Union
Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful
for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly
threatened after the terrorist attack in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
An official at the security
establishment said there have been some reports of students and other residents
of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.
“Therefore, the Home Ministry
today issued an advisory to all states/UTs to take necessary measures to ensure
their safety and security,” the official said.
Some Kashmiri youths studying in
Uttarakhand’s Dehradun alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by
their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in
the aftermath of the attack.
The CRPF, that is deployed for
security duties in Jammu and Kashmir, had launched the 24 7 helpline Madadgaar
(14411) in June 2017 to help any Valley resident who is in distress. (PTI)
