PULWAMA ATTACK

The Pulwama suicidal attack by terrorists using explosive laden vehicle ramming into a CRPF bus carrying men from Jammu to Srinagar once again reminds of early days terrorism. In the Thursday attack 42 CRPF jawans were martyred (According to police, the casualty figure stands at 33). The attack comes at a time when the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti ranting that ‘Centre playing with fire in J&K’. Can this be a coincidence? The cowardly attack has raised once again questions on the security front. On Wednesday 16 students of a Madrasa in Pulwama were injured when an explosive device went off. Using explosive devices to inflict maximum damages whether to security forces or the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir looks to be the change in tactics adopted by the terrorists instead of direct encounters reminding of the dark era of 2004-2005. This deviation could be to keep a check on their sagging morale as well as to send a message that element of surprise lies with them. Well such attacks are part of the security operation risk which most of the agencies involved are facing. Jaish-e-Mohammad has owned the responsibility of attack. Surprisingly the political condemnation has come from Kashmir leaders with former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti taking to tweeter. Even the stoic comment ‘Pakistan will have to pay heavily’ after terrorists attack on security men was missing. Given the spate of attacks on security camps over the last couple of years, it’s clear that enough isn’t being done to thwart such attacks. It will be recalled that several measures were proposed by a top-level tri-services committee headed by former army vice-chief Lt-Gen Philip Campose in the aftermath of the Pathankot airbase attack in January 2016 in which seven military personnel were martyred by terrorists. These recommendations ranged from installation of modern access control, perimeter security cum intrusion detection systems and better intelligence security coordination to provision of new weapons, bullet-proof jackets and night vision equipment to personnel guarding the bases. However, most of these are hanging fire with quite a few army camps in J&K still not equipped with adequate perimeter defences. Given the ground situation New Delhi has little option other than to shore up defences, control infiltration, raise the costs for Pakistan and continue trying to diplomatically isolate it.