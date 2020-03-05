Public outreach programmes of Advisors, Secretaries proved a farce: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing public outreach programmes of the State and Central Government as exercises in futility, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister said that general masses were losing faith in present dispensation which had failed to address even their basic concerns. With people across the new UT protesting on daily basis for un-interrupted power and adequate water supply, restoration of roads and other essential services, there did not appear to be any takers for their shrill cries, said Singh.

The Advisors and Secretaries were though organising ‘public hearing’ campaigns but these had failed to inspire people in view of their lack of productivity. The Advisors and Secretaries marked public representations to their junior officers, who hardly responded to the concerns highlighted therein, thus making a mockery of whole process. He said that like two successive ‘Back to Village’ programmes organised by present dispensation, the public interaction campaigns of Advisors and Secretaries and visits of Central Ministers also failed to yield any results.

Asserting that there was a lack of clarity on part of helmsman over administrative matters, Singh said that vague, nauseating statements were frequently made by the Government, only to be withdrawn later. The most recent example is that of Panchayat by-elections, which were announced with a great fanfare only to be withdrawn. “The Lt Governor had announced holding of early elections in J&K immediately after his joining without any formal follow up action. Every third day, there are announcements of constituting elected DPDBs, the third-tier of PRI without any further initiative to fulfill such pious declarations. People were repeatedly assured of domicile law for J&K in public meetings by the helmsmen and BJP leaders, only to be told in Parliament that Government of India had no proposal in this regard. The DRWs and other casual workers, despite being assured of regularisation were left high and dry and made to languish on roads. SRO-202 had antagonised the youth with all assurances of helmsmen having proved mere hyperboles,” Harsh said.

Asserting that general masses were fatigued with bureaucratic flip-flop and fruitless public hearings, Singh called for an end to proxy rule in J&K and early restoration of democracy in the erstwhile state. The elected representatives alone could appreciate concerns of public as against the outside bureaucrats, who hardly had any accountability for the people. He appealed to the Lt Governor to put on official website of various Departments, details of representations received in various public interaction programmes, issues discussed therein and action taken in pursuance thereof so as to make ‘public hearings’ relevant and meaningful.