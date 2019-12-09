Public hearing of Advisor Sharma re-scheduled to Dec 11

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The public hearing of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, has been re-scheduled to December 11 (Wednesday) from 10:30 AM to 12:30 Noon. The public deputations and individuals, who have already registered their names with the office of the Grievance cell at, Church Lane, Sonwar Srinagar can come for redressal of their grievances at the said venue.