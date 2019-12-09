Public hearing of Advisor Sharma re-scheduled to Dec 11

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The public hearing of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, has been re-scheduled to December 11 (Wednesday) from 10:30 AM to 12:30 Noon. The public deputations and individuals, who have already registered their names with the office of the Grievance cell at, Church Lane, Sonwar Srinagar can come for redressal of their grievances at the said venue.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper