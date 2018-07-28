Public deputation meets DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: A public deputation led by BJP MLC Pradeep Sharma met the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Rahul Yadav and highlighted their problems.
The problems mainly related to road connectivity and the repair of existing roads, water and power supply. They said that there are number of areas which have not been connected with the approach roads and the existing roads have also been damaged by the rains. They further pointed out that the users are not getting the regular supply of drinking water. Regarding power supply they said that there are lot of unscheduled power cuts.
The DDC gave a patient hearing to the deputation and said that he will personally visit these areas alongwith the concerned officers and solve the problems.
Prominent among those present in the deputation included State General Secretary Sunil Gupta, Sarpanch Manzoor Jhallas, Sarpanch Fatehpur Manzoor Khan, Chairman Danna Duniyan Abdul Gani, Abdul Mir Block president Mandi, Roshan lal Block president Poonch. Capt Sohan Singh, Naresh Sharma and Vicky Sassan.
