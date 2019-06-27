Public advised not to move near River Chenab

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: The Management of Dulhasti Power Station of NHPC has cautioned general public of Kishtwar and Doda districts particularly the people residing in Benzwar, Cherhar, Bhanderkoot, Hasti, Kandni, Thathri, Premnagar and Pul Doda, not to move near River Chenab on June30th w.e.f 00:00 Hrs to 21: 00 Hrs as the gates of Dulhasti Power Station Dam shall be opened for periodical silt reservoir flushing as per the communication received from General Engineer (Elect) NHPC Ltd. Kishtwar.

During this period the water level may rise from 2 to 3 mtrs temporarily, therefore the public residing near River Chenab downstream areas is being warned to refrain from moving themselves, their cattle, Pets, vehicles near the bank of river Chenab to avoid any mishap.

General public has been requested to cooperate for the safety of their lives. Anybody violating the advisory shall be doing so at his own risk and NHPC / Management of Dulhasti Power station shall not be responsible for consequences thereof.