PUBG claims youth’s life

SRINAGAR: Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds popularly known as
PUBG has claimed the life of a youth in Budgam area. Police shifted the body to
the hospital and registered a case.
According to information, the deceased has been identified
as Aseem Bashir, son of Ahmed Khan, resident of Kanipora who had gone to his
friend Subeh Aslam’s house to play the game. The deceased died while playing
the game and the body was shifted to hospital, police said. A case in this
regard has been registered.
