PUBG claims youth’s life

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds popularly known as PUBG has claimed the life of a youth in Budgam area. Police shifted the body to the hospital and registered a case.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Aseem Bashir, son of Ahmed Khan, resident of Kanipora who had gone to his friend Subeh Aslam’s house to play the game. The deceased died while playing the game and the body was shifted to hospital, police said. A case in this regard has been registered.