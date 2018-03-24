PTTI Vijaypur organises fire safety drill

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Principal PTTI Vijaypur, SSP Ashok Kumar organised a lecture-cum-demonstration on Fire Safety Measures here at PTTI Vijaypur.

R.C Raina, Dy Director Fire Services was the Guest Speaker on the occasion. Ashok Kumar in his inaugural address welcomed R.C. Raina and his team for visiting PTTI Vijaypur to share his experiences on fire safety and exhibiting fire safety drill.

Raina, while addressing the gathering, explained about the fire safety norms and ways to extinguish various types of fires.

He also shared his knowledge of handling of fire fighting equipments and other means of fire fighting so that in case of any fire incident police personnel are able to take preventive measures. He said keeping in view of availability of adequate combustible material at work places and houses, the knowledge of fire safety norms is of paramount importance to save the life and property in case of fire incident. He said during summer season such incidents takes place and further said that the knowledge of handling of fire fighting equipments/ other such measures can avert major tragedy.

Raina and his team also portrayed fire fighting drill and working of equipments used during disasters. Rakesh Sambyal Dy.SP Indoor presented vote of thanks.

Ashok Kumar and Savita Parihar SSP Vice Principal presented a memento to the Guest Speaker as a token of respect.

Mukesh Kumar Dy.SP Admn, Karanjit Singh Dy.SP (Outdoor), Ramesh Kataria Dy.SP (S) Inspr. Manoj Bali, Inspr. Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan, Inspr. Puran Singh, Inspr. Rajesh Kumar, Inspr. Yashpal Singh, Inspr. Jatinder Singh, Inspr. Charanjit Singh, Inspr. Pawan Parihar were also present on the occasion.