PTTI Vijaypur conducts volleyball match

VIJAYPUR: Principal, Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, Ashok Kumar SSP, on Tuesday organised friendly volleyball match between staff and trainees to entertain the trainees, who have come from different corners of the state.
Principal himself participated in the match.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar said that the volleyball match was organised with for the entertainment of trainees on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Among others Dy.SP Ramesh Kataria, Inspector Rajesh Kumar Inspector Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan and ASI Manohar Lal were also present on the occasion.
