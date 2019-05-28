PTTI organises lecture-cum-concert to de-stress trainees, staff

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur organised a lecture cum musical concert in the institute on Monday in order to de-stress the trainees/staff in view of their multifarious duties and hectic training schedule. Ravi Sharma, a renowned musician and his team graced the occasion with their vast experience, melodious voice and talent. Ashok Kumar, SSP, Principal PTTI Vijaypur in his inaugural address welcomed Ravi Sharma and his team. He said that police personnel and trainees of this Institute always remain busy in view of their hectic training schedule and owing to their multifarious duties and training activities, PTTI Vijaypur has organized the Musical concert to de-stress the jawans.

Ravi Sharma delivered lecture to the staff and trainees on “Stress Management” and thereafter his team entertained the staff/trainees and enthralled them with Hindi, Dogri and Punjabi songs. On this occasion Ashok Kumar, Principal, Rakesh Sambyal Dy.SP (Admn.) and R/Ct. Ajeet Kumar (a trainee of BRTC course) also enthralled the audience with their melodious voice.

Rakesh Sambyal Dy.SP Admn. PTTI Vijaypur presented vote of thanks. Ashok Kumar, Principal honoured Ravi Sharma (Music composer), Retd. Dy.SP Kamal Sharma (Dholak Player), Kapil Thapa (Singer), Vinod Sharma (Singer), Nirbhay Slathia (Singer), Raghuvanshi (Singer), Nilesh (singer), Rohit Sharma (Santoor player), Amarjeet Singh (Violen player), Sunil Sharma (Keyboard player/singer), Amit Anand (Tabla), Ramit Sharma (singer) and R/Ct. Ajeet Kumar with Mementoes as a token of respect.

Ram Singh Jamwal Dy.SP (R&D), Karanjit Singh, Dy.SP (Securiy/PIO), Ajay Punjabi Dy.SP (Tech.), Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan Prosecuting Officer, Inspr. Charanjit Sngh (RI), Inspr. Neeraj Kumar, Inspr. Manoj Kumar and others were present on the occasion.