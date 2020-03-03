Pt Prem Nath Dogra Memorial Football Gold Cup begins

Sports inculcates positivity, discipline among youngsters: Advisor Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, on Monday inaugurated third All India Sher-e-Duggar Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Memorial Football Gold Cup tournament at Mini Stadium, Parade Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor maintained that sports activities inculcate discipline and positivity among the youngsters besides keeping them away from drugs and other illicit habits.

He said that the stadium will soon be renovated as per the standards of International level so that the sports enthusiasts get requisite facilities.

Advisor Khan asserted that football is a very popular game with followers around the world and it is also loved by people here in J&K. He expressed happiness that J&K is hosting teams from all over the country in this tournament.

Pertinently, the tournament will be played from March 2 to 12, 2020 in which teams from all over the country are participating. The inaugural match was played between Dogra FC and State Football Academy.

Other prominent persons present in opening ceremony include J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul, former MLC Ashok Khajuria, former MLAs Sat Sharma and Rajesh Gupta besides Rajesh Gupta Working President VHP, Ved Prakash Sharma President Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, Narayan Singh President Rajput Sabha, Ramesh Gupta President Mahajan Sabha, Sham Langer President Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha, Murari Lal Bargotra President Kashyap Rajput Sabha, Ram Lubhaya President Kashyap Rajput Sabha Peer Kho, Pankaj Jain President Jain Sabha, Ayodhya Manawa President Prajapati Sabha, Rajinder Sikka President Sain Samaj, Savtantar Aggarwal President Aggarwal Sabha, Raj Kumar Gupta President Goushala Ambphalla, J.R Gandotra President Khatri Sabha, Rajesh Bittu Chairman J&K UT Cooperative Society and Raman Suri General Secretary Jammu Tourism Federation.

Ravinder Raina lauded the historic role played by Pt. Prem Nath Dogra and also his contributions in the field of sports.

Ashok Koul eulogised the efforts of former MLA Rajesh Gupta in organising the tournament for the last three years.

Rajesh Gupta, who is also the Chairman of the Organising Committee of tournament, said that he had raised the issue of naming the Mini Stadium Parade after the great son of the soil Pt. Prem Nath Dogra and the demand was agreed upon and as such this should happen on March 12, the last day of the tournament.

BJP Secretary Karan Singh conducted the proceedings of the inaugural function.