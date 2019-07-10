PSC imposes fine on erring caterers, parking contractor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman Passenger Service Committee (PSC) Railway Board and BJP National leader, Ramesh Chandra Ratn along with the team of PSC Members, which is on four-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, inspected Katra Railway Station and imposed penalty of Rs 50,000 on Doon Caterers and other vendors, besides Rs 15,000 penalty on the parking contractor for not maintaining the area properly.

Briefing media persons here, Ratn said that there are 8,000 Railways Stations, 17 Zones and 68 Divisions, which come under the jurisdiction of PSC in matters related to services provided to the passengers from boarding a train till completion of their journey anywhere in the country. He said instructions were issued to ensure pasting of ‘No Bill No Payment’ stickers at every stall under the jurisdiction of Katra Railway Station.

“The PSC Committee was of the view that there is an urgent need of ATM at Katra Railway Station for the convenience of passengers visiting the holy town,” Ratn said and added that the team will visit Kashmir as well. “PSC Committee also appreciated the cleanliness at Railway Station and recommended to Ferozpur Division for grant of award in favour of Senior DEN Willamjeet Singh for promoting Swachta Abhiyan at the railway station area, thus making it neat and clean,” Ratn said.

PSC members Koushal Kishore Vidyarathi and Reshma Hussain visited Katra Railway Station, he said. BJP State Spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, PSC Members Gurvinder Singh Sethi and Surinder Bhagat, BJP leaders Virenderjit Singh, Ayodhya Gupta and Jeet Angral were also present.