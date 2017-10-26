PSC defers KAS-2016 Main exam after CM’s intervention

Written exam now likely to be held in middle of February 2018

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday decided to postpone the KAS-2016 Main exam after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti communicated that most of the candidates had little preparation to appear in the test.

In Notification No: PSC/Exam/CCE/2016/57 dated: October 25, 2017 issued this evening, PSC said: “Keeping in view the interests of all stake-holders and various representations received in this regard, the J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2016 scheduled to be held w.e.f November 7 to 28, 2017 is hereby postponed”.

“The fresh dates of the examination shall be notified separately”, said the notification, ending weeks of uncertainty hovering over controversial schedule of the examination.

In absence of Chairman, the meeting was presided over by the senior most member, Lal Chand.

Even as the notification did not mention new dates, well-placed sources in PSC said that the Commission would hold a meeting of all members after Chairman Lateef-uz-Zamaan Deva’s return from Bengaluru on October 27 and take a decision about the new schedule. According to these sources, there was a “stark possibility” of the KAS-2016 Main exam being held in the middle of February, 2018.

Until late this afternoon, PSC maintained that it would go ahead with its already notified schedule and hold the exam from November 7. However, according to sources, the Commission changed its stand and withdrew the exam notification when Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti communicated that many delegations of the candidates had told her that they did not have necessary preparation for writing the exam in November.

She communicated to PSC that the delegations had stressed on postponement of the exam so as to provide more time to the candidates for preparing themselves for the test.

Sources said that the candidates pleaded shutdown of Internet services, strikes and curfews in the last several months, necessity to first hold the exam of KAS-2014 and other reasons for postponement of the exam. Before meeting Chief Minister, several delegations had also approached her brother and Government’s advisor Tassaduq Mufti and demanded postponement of the exam.

While pleading for postponement and seeking more time for preparations, the candidates had also filed two writ petitions in the two wings of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court at Srinagar and Jammu. Both were scheduled for hearing and disposal before two Division Benches in Srinagar and Jammu on October 23. However, both were deferred to October 30.

With today’s notification, Government has partially conceded the petitioners’ demand and deferred the exam. On October 30, High Court would now possibly deliberate whether the 429 candidates, who were dropped in the revised result notification, should be allowed to write the exam, pending disposal of their writ petitions.

As already reported, for the first time in its 57-year-long history, PSC cancelled the result notification of KAS-2016 Preliminary, issued on April 23, of the KAS Preliminary exam after STATE TIMES reported that a number of questions and answers set by PSC’s subject experts were wrong. PSC noticed during a scrutiny that as many as 25 questions and answers—mostly in Political Science—were wrong. It corroborated the STATE TIMES scoop.

Finally, PSC made fresh evaluation and issued a fresh result notification in which 429 candidates were dropped on account of having written wrong answers and 429 new candidates were declared successful and eligible for writing the Main exam. In all, over 7,000 candidates are appearing in the KAS-2016 Main exam.