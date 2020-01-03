PSA slapped on drug peddler

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Friday slapped PSA on a drug peddler at Ghagwal.

As per details, Surjit Singh alias Sanju, resident of Gurha Slathia, presently staying at Kathua, was detained by Police in connection with a case. On scrutinising his past details, Police found him indulged in drug-peddling and accordingly PSA was slapped on him.