PSA slapped on drug peddler

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Police on Friday
slapped PSA on a drug peddler at Ghagwal.
As per details, Surjit
Singh alias Sanju, resident of Gurha Slathia, presently staying at Kathua, was
detained by Police in connection with a case. On scrutinising his past details,
Police found him indulged in drug-peddling and accordingly PSA was slapped on
him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper