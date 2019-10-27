PSA slapped on bovine smuggler

State Times News KATHUA: Police on Saturday slapped PSA on a bovine smuggler at Kathua. As per details, Faryaad Ali, resident of Ragroo, who was evading arrest for last 11 years in 4 cases, was detained by Police and slapped PSA after taking permission from DC Kathua.
