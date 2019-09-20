PSA on Farooq ungrateful act of political vendetta: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing invocation of PSA against Dr Farooq Abdullah as an undemocratic act motivated by political vendetta, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday said that use of such repressive measures against nationalist mainstream political leaders without a valid justification could prove counterproductive for a sensitive state like J&K. He said that slapping of PSA against a three-time Chief Minister, Ex-Union Minister and present Member Parliament defied all logic and rationale and especially given the unquestionable credentials of Dr Farooq Abdullah, as nationalist leader.

“BJP led government needs to recall the role of Dr Farooq Abdullah in countering Pak propaganda against India at various international forums including the one in Geneva in 1994 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee opted for him as one of his team members. It further needs to realise that it was Dr Farooq Abdullah who took the plunge in the political minefield of Kashmir in 1996 to revive democratic process when all other Kashmir-based organisations including terrorists and Hurriyat conference had given poll boycott call. Again it was during Farooq Abdullah’s term from 1996-2002 as CM, that terrorism was neutralized and separatist movement become almost redundant and irrelevant. It was Farooq Abdullah, the lone Kashmiri leader, who could shun all inhibitions in chanting the slogans of ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in jam-packed Indira Gandhi Stadium in August 2018 on occasion of all party prayer-meet for Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Despite his unmitigated adherence to Indian constitution and Indian nation, he was booked under PSA which provides for detention without trial for a period of up to two years. How can the BJP be so ungrateful to a person who had earned the wrath of Pakistan and its agents in Kashmir only to prove his loyalty for Indian nation,” remarked Singh.