PSA of Masarat Alam quashed; Court orders to ‘set him free’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the 35th PSA of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Masarat Aalam Bhat.
The order was passed by the Single Bench led by Justice Alok Aradhay. The Court has ordered to set Alam free ‘if not required in any other offense’.
Pertinently, earlier this week Alam was presented in a Srinagar Court. However, he was driven back to Kot Balwal jail where he is serving detention under the Public Safety Act.
Masarat, was arrested in October 2010 after he spearheaded then uprising by issuing protest calendars.
Meanwhile the same Bench on Thursday quashed second PSA detention order of Hurriyat (g) district Kupwara head Ghulam Hassan Malik. Malik too is lodged in Kot Balwal jail and is being represented by Advocate Nasir Qadiri.
