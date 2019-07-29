PSA discusses problems of private schools

STATE TIMES NEWS

Samba: A meeting was organized by Kulwinder Singh District President for the designated members of Private Schools of District Samba to discuss the problems of private schools.

In the meeting Ajay Gupta General Secretary of J & K Private Schools Association (PSA) was the special invitee. Rajeev Salathia highlighted the main agenda of the meeting which included constitution of area wise / District wise flying squad committees to monitor the academic activities of Private (recognized) schools by the Jt. Director School Education , Jammu, failure of Education department in imposing all types of rules and regulation on play way schools, nursery schools , tutorials , coaching centers and initiative of Transport commissioner J & K in streamlining the school bus fare owned/ hired by the Private schools in the state etc.

While speaking members said government is demoralizing those who have jumped into this profession willingly to render yeomen services and to run their livelihood. Although the Government has kept education and health in the priority list but till date number of lapses are existing in the policies framed by the government at centre & state level. Draconian rules of the government is compelling most of the volunteers who have jumped into this venture to quit because one has to fulfill number of formalities to obtain recognition / permission of a Private school whereas all other establishments (coaching centers, tutorials, hobby centers, play way schools etc.) having same nature of work are left unbridled.

General Secretary of JKPSA Ajay Gupta while addressing the august gathering said that constitution of area wise flying squad committees to monitor the academic activities of Private (recognized) schools only depicts the malafide attention of the government to encroach the internal autonomy of recognized Private schools to promote the ‘Inspector Raj’. Keeping all other establishments having same natures of work unbridled is unjust and is not tolerateable. He demanded uniform application of all policies by the government for all (recognized/ unrecognied) as these establishments are having some nature of work and have been left unbridled by the people who are sitting at the helm of affair for the reasons best known to them.

Ajay Gupta appealed to the Transport Commissioner J & K that before streamlining the school bus fare of vehicles owned / hired by the Private schools make an arrangement of SRTC buses on the pattern of Private schools to calculate exact income and expenditure incurred by the Private in transport ensuring complete safety & security of the students.

The members who spoke in the meeting were Gourav Charak, Kabla Singh, Gurdayal Singh, Shakti Sharma, Neeru samyal, Mohan Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Surjeet Singh , Naresh Choudhary, Narinder Singh etc.