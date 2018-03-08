PSA delegation calls on Amitabh Mattoo

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of J&K Private School Association (PSA) met Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Advisor to Chief Minister and discussed various issues pertaining to the unaided private schools functioning in the State.

The members highlighted the problems faced by them due to the order issued by Fee Fixation Committee in which government had not fixed any policy or norms. They also highlighted the issue pertaining to the reservation of 33 per cent to BPL in private schools.

Prof Mattoo gave a patient hearing to the members and said that government is keen to resolve all the issues of private schools with proper consultation of the stake holders so that unaided private schools can flourish without any fear psychosis.

The delegation comprised of Rameshwar Mengi Vice President, Ajay Gupta General Secretary, Vishwa Mohan, Sanjeev Luthra and Deepak Handa.