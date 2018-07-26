Provocative messages from BSNL cellular service

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

India’s fastest growing BSNL cellular service brings cellular telephony to the masses, through innovative technology. This ambitious service uses state-of-the-art GSM technology to attain global excellence. The service provider claims its objective to provide better communication to millions across India. But a precedence set by BSNL cellular services is also promoting a provocative psychology in minds of millions across nation and this is in the form of provocative messages that are frequently transmitted from BSNL set servers to all the users of BSNL cell phones. Some of the messages transmitted regularly placed here as samples for consideration are: Source BP-65122: “Luv Ho Gaya Aap Se Kariye Kuch Baten Mujh Se, call 5122255 Par”. Source 659797: message “Raat Mein Bhi Din Mein Bhi Call Karo Abhi 599750220 Par”. Source BP – 65122 message “Dewana Bna De Aesa Jadu Hai Mere Pas Abhi Baat Kare 5122255 Par”. Source BP-65122: message “Mein Pyara Dost Dhund Rahi Hoon, Mujhe Call Kare 5122255 Par”. Source 654321: message “Aapki Batoon Ka Nasha Abhi Bhi Hai, Please Call Karo Na 5432186 Par”. Source BP- 651222: message “Diwana Bna De, Aesa Jadu Hai Mere Pas Abhi Bat Kare 5122255 Par”. BP – 65122 message “Phone Se Karen Pyar Har Din Har Raat, Har Baar – Call 5979750205”. BP- 65122: message “Hai Aaj Mein Free Hoon, Kijiye Mujse Chatpati Baatein – Dial 5122255”. These disruptive messages are the gateways to enter the porn world of voice calls and are promoting a culture of fake world that is badly affecting the social fabric of the society and is one of the reasons that majority of users stand chipped to the cell phones especially the immature brains. Other side effect of these messages is creation of strained relations between husband and wife, who are not well versed with this type of technology of sending messages from the servers but they consider such message as from individual callers. These messages responded in many cases have landed the user in honey traps and they have become the victims of exploitation and extortion. The BSNL cellular service have developed this inhuman way of earning money and promoting a culture of illegal relations in the society by providing approach to dirty minds on the other side of the call.

The BSNL cellular service providers, using this technology of corrupting the immature brains by provocative messages that are very close to the porn world are required to be banned by the government for creating a clean society rather than a society falling into honey traps.

Jamwal Mahadeep Singh

16/198, Udhampur.