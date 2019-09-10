Providing Rs 121 cr to Panchayats historic step of Govt: Yudhvir Sethi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hailing the move of government to sanction Rs 121 crore for the development works of villages through Gram Panachayats, Senior BJP leader and General Secretary J&K unit, Yudhvir Sethi asserted that this historic step will add another feather to the hat of Narendra Modi led BJP government in the Centre in its stride towards ensuring Jamuriyat and unprecedented development in the region.

In a statement issued here, the BJP leader pointed out that annulling of Article 370 paved way for such progressive initiatives and people will soon observe the difference in the working of Administrations of UTs of JK and Ladakh. He made it clear that misconceptions in the minds of some of the residents of erstwhile J&K State that things will go haywire without the contentious Article 370 will soon vanish with tempo of development and progress touching lightening speeds.

Giving details of the money sanctioned after taking feedback from ‘Back to Village’ programme launched by the State administration between June 20 and 27, 2019, he said Rs 5 crore each has been put at the disposal of district development commissioners of all 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for energising Panchayats and fortifying development efforts in rural areas.

He said that ‘Back to Village’ programme was aimed at taking governance to doorsteps in rural and remote areas. He further disclosed that under this initiative only those works shall be taken which can be completed during current financial year 2019-20.

Emulating the success stories of other states through such initiatives, he said, “the Narendra Modi led government has pondered to repeat the same in J&K to ensure all round development of rural hamlets.

“It is for the first time in the history J&K that people are seeing Jamhuriyat flourishing in real sense and Panchayats getting funds directly through Centre.

Earlier, the development funds were provided only upto MLA and MLC levels but now under BJP regime the funds will reach upto Panchs and Sarpanchs entailing overall development of three regions of the State i.e. Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. This benevolent process could only be evolved due to scrapping of Article 370″, he maintained.

Sethi also welcomed the upcoming Block Development Council election in J&K. he said that this endeavour of government will further embolden the democracy and provide more succour to people of J&K.