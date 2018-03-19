‘Provide Z security to Chairman JKNPP’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKNPP Zonal President, Neeraj Gupta condemned the assault on Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, his wife and other activists at Khu Nallah on Saturday morning in Ramnagar.

Briefing media persons here on Sunday, Gupta termed this act as cowardice which shows the frustration of the ruling party over the popularity of the NPP and its leaders. He demanded that the Party Chairman Harsh Dev Singh should be provided ‘Z’ Security so that such kind of incidents may not be repeated in future. He further demanded that miscreants should be identified and punished at the earliest. He asked the government to ensure security of JKNPP leaders.

Among others who condemned the attack were Rakesh Gupta State Secretary, Jagdish Singh Baryal Zonal Vice President, Joginder Singh Zonal General Secretary, Mastan Singh, Surat Lal Secretary and Anil Sharma Secretary.