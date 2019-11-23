Provide Roshni Act beneficiaries’ list else Secy Revenue appear in person: DB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Friday directed respondents to place on record a complete list of all the persons who have been given the benefits under the Jammu and Kashmir Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 or Secretary Revenue shall appear in person.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) titled Ankur Sharma and State of J&K and others challenging the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, which is popularly known as ‘Roshni Act’.

Today when the matter was taken-up for hearing, Division Bench observed that respondents have failed to comply with the order dated March 7, 2018 directing them to place a complete list of all the persons who have been benefited under the Jammu and Kashmir Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001. “This direction was reiterated in order dated February 7, 2019”, the court observed and directed Secretary, Revenue Department to ensure that the court directions made on February 7, 2019 are complied with positively. “List qua the lands in Jammu, Kashmir as well as Ladakh regions shall be positively furnished within four weeks from today failing which the Secretary, Revenue Department shall remain personally present on the next date of hearing”, the court held.