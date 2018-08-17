Provide good education at affordable rates: JKPSA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: J&K Private School Association (JKPSA) discussed various issues pertaining to the recognition up to Middle Standard (8th) from the Directorate of School Education Jammu and authentication of results of private schools of Samba at Zonal and district level.

The meeting was organised by District President JKPSA, Kulwinder Singh Jamwal in which all heads of private schools of District Samba and Executive Members of the central body participated. Members

The participants raised issue regarding the locking of two schools in Kathua District by the district administration.

Ajay Gupta, General Secretary JKPSA said that the schools which were locked in Kathua had superseded the order of Fee Fixation Committee and started charging tuition fee as per their will.

Gupta appealed to the private school who had sought approval for their school fee from the FFC to collect only approved fee from the parents after providing authenticated receipt. Moreover JKPSA will never support such schools in near future that will overcharge or exploit the parents by not adhering to the order of FFC, he added.

Kamal Gupta, President JKPSA said that some people who were interested for their political mileage tried their best to exploit the Kathua situation although it was resolved by the intervention of higher officials including Director School Education Jammu. He urged to all school owners to become facilitators so that all sections of the society can get good education at the affordable rates. “More than 60 private schools of Samba District registered with JKPSA and certificate of registration were also distributed by the members of central body,” Kamal said.

Among those who attended the meeting include Rameshwar Mengi Vice President JKPSA, Ashwani Khajuria, Chain Singh, Sanjeev Luthra, Sat Paul Mansotra, Siddeheshwar Sadotra, Ajay Singh, Jatinder Heera, V.M Sharma, Krishen Singh, Rajeev Salathia, Kabla Singh, Shakti Sharma, Manoj Sharma, Neresh Kumar, Rajeev Jasrotia, Sanjeewan Singh, Gourav Singh Charak, Gurkarpal Singh, Shabir Ahmed, Harbans Lal Langeh, Gobinder Kundal, Sunil Kumar, Neeru Samyal, Anil Kumar Khajuria, Sohan Lal, Kulsher Singh, Devinder Singh and Raachpal Singh.