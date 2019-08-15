Protesters booked for blocking bridge

State Times News JAMMU: Gandhi Nagar Police on Wednesday registered a case against protesters for halting traffic and blocking bridge. As per the details, protesters halted traffic and blocked bridge near Gandhi Nagar following which police registered case against them.
