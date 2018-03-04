Protest, shutdown for CBI probe in Kathua murder case

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Various groups staged a sit-in while businesses remained shut on Saturday in Kathua town in support of their demand for a CBI probe into the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old girl in January.

People in groups had visited various markets in the town last evening to solicit support for the ‘Bandh’ on Saturday.



PDP condemns politicisation of Kathua case JAMMU: Expressing serious concern over the attempts being made to politicise an inhuman criminal act in Kathua, Senior PDP leader and Minister for Works, Naeem Akhtar on Saturday said the law will take its course to bring the accused to justice. “It is highly deplorable that divisive politics is being played by some people over the most reprehensible act of rape and murder of an innocent girl, which has brought a bad name to the whole society,” Akhtar said in a statement. He said instead of trying to whip up communal passions over this shameful criminal act, and try to hamper the investigations, the law enforcing agencies should be allowed to bring the criminals to justice to restore the confidence of the people. “The dangerous attempts of polarizing the situation in the otherwise tolerant and inclusive Jammu region over a dastardly criminal act need to be seen through and discouraged at every level,” he said and complimented the people of Jammu region for having unequivocally condemned this dastardly act of rape and murder of an unsuspecting girl.

Expressing dismay over the fingers being raised on Jammu and Kashmir police, Akhtar said that J&K Police is known for its investigative skills and nobody can question their professional capabilities. He said one must remember that it is the same police force which is making supreme sacrifices to ensure peace and security in the State.

“Ironically, the same politicians who are today questioning the professional capabilities of the police force and want it to be kept out of investigations into Kathua incident, make a beeline to offer tributes when any personnel of the same force sacrifices his life while fighting elements inimical to peace,” he said and added that there can’t be double-standards in valuing the responsibilities of this key institution in one breath and demeaning the same institution in another breath.

“Whether it is J&K Police or for that matter any other investigating agency, they will catch the criminal and bring him to justice as such individuals are a cancer for the whole society,” Akhtar said and added that if innocent Ashifa fell victim to a felon today, tomorrow it can be anybody’s daughter or sister, as any kind of political patronage will only embolden such criminals to have their way.

Cautioning of perilous consequences of competitive communal politics being played over an appalling criminal act, the Minister said that the inclusive character of Jammu region has over a period of time emerged as one of its featuring assets leading to holistic development and a fledgling economy in the region. “Any effort to destabilize the peace and tranquillity in the region for political gains, will only lead to dangerous hostility and an economic disaster,” he said and added that while people in Kashmir are already embroiled in a situation which is beyond their control, good sense should prevail in Jammu region to prevent any chaos in the region.

The Minister said the civil society in the region should rise to the occasion and not allow any drift in the situation which could only lead to a destabilizing scenario with huge economic and social costs. He said the people of Jammu region need to be complimented for not allowing the divisive elements to tear the region apart on communal lines.

The protesters alleged harassment by Crime Branch officials investigating the brutal rape and murder of the minor girl, whose body was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she had gone missing in the area.

Most of the shops and business establishments remained shut in the town along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

Authorities, however, claimed that educational institutions and transport facilities functioned normally.

Several organisations, including the Bar Association and the Hindu Ekta Manch, staged a sit-in in the town.

“We are here to press for a CBI probe… We have lost faith in the Crime Branch investigation as politics is being played under the garb of probe,” Hindu Ekta Manch President Vijay Sharma said, addressing the protesters.

Sharma alleged that the investigators were harassing a particular community.

Bar Association President Anil Andotra stressed that a fair investigation would restore people’s faith in the system.

On January 23, six days after the minor girl’s body was recovered, the Jammu and Kashmir government had handed over the case to the Crime Branch of the State Police. The Crime Branch arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) for his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the girl.

Before that, a special investigation team had arrested a 15-year-old boy and claimed that the accused had strangulated the victim after she resisted his rape attempt.