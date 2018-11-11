Protest seeking action against killing of tigress, cubs held

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Amidst worldwide protest seeking action against culprits who shot dead Avni, a tigress and a mother of two 10 months old cubs in a Forest of Maharashtra, animal activists in Jammu also staged a protest on Saturday here .
According to the activists, “If any animal becomes a threat to humans, the animal is eliminated. Going at this rate, we will have no animals left on Earth other than the ones we purposely breed for our use. It is time people realised that those whom we call ‘wild animals’ are also the rightful inhabitants of this planet and we have no right to kill them or destroy their habitats any further.”
