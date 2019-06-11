Protest held against PMGSY for worst condition of road

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

MENDHAR: Up in arms against extremely bad condition of Mendhar-Surankote Road in Poonch district, locals of Harni and other adjoining villages protested against PMGSY Department on Monday.

The protesting villagers raised slogans against the PMGSY Department. They said that the people were suffering because of unprecedented delay in completion of this road work.

Protest led by Sarpanchs Waseem Khan and others are lodged a strong protest against the total failure of Governor Administration of Poonch in Mendhar deprived of basic amenities and facilities to general masses.

The protesters blocked Suran Mendhar road of Pmgsy at Harni chowk for three hours.

Sarpanch Waseem Ahmed Khan and PDP leader termed total failure of Governor Administration in Poonch District especially in Mendhar where people’s are made more sufferer of common issues. Roads connecting villages are in worst conditions, Water supplies are defunct, electricity supply playing hide and seek in Mendhar.

Waseem Khan made an appeal to Governor to specially intervened in the developments works of Mendhar and should give strict directions to the Chief Engineer (PMGSY) Jammu to personally visit and intervene in the Suran Mendhar road and others roads works matter which are pending for black topping and widening and responsibility should be fixed for contractor for delaying in completing the project of this heart line road of Mendhar.