Protest continues in Nowshera, cops among seven injured in stone pelting

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES UPDATE

DC Rajouri Shahid Iqbal also received injuries in the ongoing police-public clash at Nowshera. Protesters attacked SDM Noweshera office. Mobile Internet services of various telecom companies in Nowshera sector have been snapped for the time being.

Special contingent of armed police has been dispatched from Jammu.

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hours after Jammu and Kashmir Government announced appointment of Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) in remaining three belts of Rajouri district, tension prevailed in Nowshera town amid protests while seven people including the police personnel also got injured in the stone pelting incident.

Hundreds of protesters on Saturday morning shouting anti-government slogans rejected government’s order of upgrading Sub District Magistrates to ADCs.

The people of Nowshera town, who were fighting for the appointment of Additional Deputy Commissioner for the past one month, have raised the demand of district status for Nowshera town.

The protesters, pelted stone following which police resorted to lathi-charge and fired smoke shells.

“At least seven persons including cops sustained injuries in the clash,” said a senior police official.