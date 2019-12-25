Prostitution thriving in Jammu under grab of Spas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘ Just Dial’ to know the Spa Centres in the Temple City Jammu, and contact numbers of such centres would emerge, one of these prominently, under name and style Krishna Body Massage Parlour, with four to five telephone numbers.

On dialing one of these numbers-9152546628, 7500901942, 9084955850, 7457866758, the receiver of the calls identifies himself sometimes as Raj Malhotra and sometimes as Rohit Sharma or Romesh Gupta.

E X C L U S I V E

During one of such calls, when asked about details of the Spa, the person on the other side brazenly offered a night-long stay with an attractive girl at a ‘fee’ of Rs 3,000 or if the client wishes to spent just two hours, the charges would be Rs 1,600.When asked about the details of the girls to be selected, they forwarded pictures of five to six girls, perhaps models from outside the town.

As the negotiations progressed, the recipient of the call sought money to be deposited in the name of Ajay Kumar in Bank of Baroda account number 12790100016776 and refused to share the location of the Spa.

Sources told STATE TIMES that Spa is actually a ploy to attract customers by racketeers involved in flesh trafficking. They are running the business clandestinely with police looking to the other side. The sources said that a number of girls are working for the racketeers, whose pictures are not shared to ensure their privacy. The operators are charging hefty commissions for arranging customers and providing accommodation, generally in hotels and lodges.

Sources expressed surprise over running and registration on ‘Just Dial’ of these Spas without the knowledge of the police, especially as the accounts are being operated in a nationalized bank. This was subtly acknowledged by the recipient of the call at Krishna Body Massage Parlour, when told about the safety of the client in the company of the girl they are going to provide. “Don’t worry, we take upon ourselves how to tackle police”, he quipped, adding they had friends in the force.

Sources further revealed that two to three such Spa centres are running in the town on the same pattern looting the innocent who cannot report the matter to police for the fear of getting exposed for visiting the Spas, which are actually brothels under cover.

The pictures of the girls shared by Krishna Body Massage are in possession of STATE TIMES.