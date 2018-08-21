Proposed municipal wards for women, SC/ST in J&K notified for public scrutiny

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra on Monday notified proposed reserved wards for women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in accordance with Section 10 A and Section 11 of J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000 for the municipal bodies across the State.

According to a notice issued here, the Chief Electoral Officer has invited objections and suggestions to the proposed wards for different categories.

“Any objections, suggestions should reach the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Block A Old Secretariat Srinagar, within seven days from the issuance of this notice, i.e. August 27, 2018, after which no objections, suggestions shall be entertained,” according to an official handout.’

Based on the population data, wards to be notified as reserved wards for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women (Open Category) Women (Scheduled Caste Category) and Women (Scheduled Tribe Category) have been worked out.

The principles adopted in determining the total number of reserved wards for each Municipal body, Category-wise, as well as identification of specific wards to be reserved for various categories in each Municipal body has also been worked out.

The number of wards reserved for various categories (SC, ST & Women) in each Municipal Body have been fixed on the basis of the prescribed ratio under the Act for each category and applying the principle of mathematical round off with the part fraction of 0.5 and above being rounded off to 1 and part fraction below 0.5 being ignored for each Municipal Body separately.

For Women, the Act provides for reservation of wards at the rate of 1 /3rd of the total number of seats for each Municipal Body. This includes reservation for SC Women candidates and ST Women candidates at the rate of one-third of the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively, in each Municipal Body. The number of Wards to be reserved for Women (Open Category), Women (SC Category) and Women (ST Category) for each Municipal Body have been fixed accordingly after applying the principle of mathematical rounding off as given in para 1 for each Municipal Body separately.

The Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, amended from time to time provides that the number of wards to be reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in every Municipal Body have to be in proportion to the total population of the SCs and STs in the area falling under the Municipal Body. For this purpose, the population of SCs and STs in the Municipal area has been furnished by the Deputy Commissioners.

The identification of the Wards to be reserved by rotation for SCs and STs is on the basis of SC/ST population of the identified wards in descending order, after excluding the wards reserved in 2005 elections and such wards where their population percentage is less than that equivalent to one seat.

The allocation of specific wards to be reserved for Women (Open Category), Women (SC Category) and Women (ST Category) has been done on a three point roster system for each category separately of Women (Open Category), Women (SC Category) and Women (ST Category).