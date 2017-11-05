Property dealer held for drug distribution

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Saturday arrested a property dealer which was involved in drug distribution and recovered 16 grams of heroin from his possession. According to a report, a party from Police Station Gandhi Nagar during a Naka at Valmiki Chowk intercepted one Car (JK21B/8234) coming towards Gandhi Nagar.

During checking, police recovered 16 grams of heroin along with cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh from the possession of driver of the car.

The driver identified as Kamaljeet Singh alias Sonu, son of Surinder Singh, resident of Sector No 7 Nanak Nagar Jammu was arrested on the spot and a case vide FIR No 200/2017 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Gandhi Nagar. “The arrested drug peddler is a property dealer by profession and he was involved in the drug distribution (especially Heroin) in Jammu region. He is one of the main suppliers of drugs in the Jammu region and used to sell the heroin in small packets which amounts to 10 gms costing Rs 45,000 each,” a police official said.