Properties of the enemies

Dear Editor,

In total there are 16,000 enemy properties which value Rs 1,04,339 crore. This can give lots of return to the government if utilised properly. It is the only year after amending the Enemy Property Act 1968, the Union Government has come up with the draft rules for disposing of such properties. Law of the succession does not apply to the Enemy Property Act. Enemy properties are the properties of the people who migrated to China and Pakistan during 1962 and 1965 war. According to the Act ‘enemy’ and his successor will have no claim over property in India. Similar happened in Pakistan{seizing of the property} but it sold off these properties in 1971.

Vishu Adhana

IIMC Jammu