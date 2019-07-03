Promotions, transfers in DYSS

Jeet Singh, Ashok made district officers

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) on Wednesday promoted two Incharge Zonal Physical Education Officers (ZPEOs) as Incharge District Officers (DYSSO) to clear the vacancies.

An order in this regard issued by the Director General (DG) DYSS, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman on Tuesday.

As per the order, Inchage ZPEO Bishnah, Jeet Singh has been elevated to the next level and subsequently appointed as Incharge District Officer Reasi against a clear vacancy.

Another Incharge ZPEO Thannamandi, Ashok Kumar has also been promoted and posted as Incharge District Officer Poonch relieving Swarn Singh, DYSS Rajouri of the additional charge.

However, Swarn Singh has been transferred and adjudged as Incharge (DYSSO) Udhampur relieving DYSS Ramban, Sukhdev Singh of the additional charge.