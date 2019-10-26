Promotion, release of grade to 38 officers approved

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved promotion/ release of grade to the officers of the Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and other departmental services.

SAC approved promotion of three IFS officers of 1987 batch, namely, Om Praksh Sharma, Dr. Mohit Gera (on proforma basis) and Neelu Gera to the level of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests w.e.f. 01.08.2019; promotion of two IFS officers of 1993 batch, namely, Sanjay Kumar Sinha and R.K. Tiwari (on proforma basis), two IFS officers of 1994 batch, namely, Vasu Yadav and J. Frankoi to the level of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests w.e.f. 01.01.2019.

In another decision, SAC also approved ante-dating of promotion of one IFS officer of 1989 batch, namely, B.K. Singh (on proforma basis), one IFS officer of 1990 batch, namely Jigmet Takpa (on proforma basis) and one IFS officer of 1991 batch, namely, Suresh Kumar Gupta to the level of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests from 09.02.2018 to 01.07.2017. SAC approved promotion of two IFS officers of 2001 batch, namely, P.K. Raghaw and Shally Ranjan to the level of Chief Conservator of Forests w.e.f. 01.01.2019.

SAC accorded sanction to the ante-dating of promotion of seven IPS officers namely, S. Anand Jain and S.R. Samuel (on proforma basis), Nitish Kumar, Ashkoor Ahmed Wani from 05.06.2017 to 01.01.2017, Mr. Nissar Ahmad from 05.06.2007 to 01.03.2017 and Ghulam Hassan Bhat from 01.01.2018 01.04.2017. Further, promotion of Bashir Ahmad Itoo to the Super Time Scale (ii)-IGP w.e.f. 01.01.2017 has also been approved. SAC also approved placement of Amit Kumar, IPS in the Selection Grade of IPS (Level-13) in the pay matrix w.e.f. 01.01.2019.

SAC approved release of Selection Grade (non-functional) in respect of one IFS officer of 2005 batch namely Dr. V.S. Senthil Kumar w.e.f. 01.01.2018 and three IFS officers of 2006 batch namely Dr. M.K. Kumar, Mr. Irfan Rasool Wani and Mr. S.Harmohinder Singh w.e.f. 01.01.2019.

SAC approved release of Selection Grade of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of Shahnawaz Bukhari w.e.f. May 1, 2014.

SAC also approved appointment (by promotion) of seven officers of different departmental feeding services to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service w.e.f. January 1, 2018. The officers are Mohammad Rashid (Excise and Taxation Service), Samir Ahmad Jan, Rishi Kumar Sharma and Manpreet Kour (Rural Development Service), Saleem Beigh, Dilshada Akhter and Rafiq Ahmad Lone (Social Welfare Service).

SAC approved release of grade to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of Vijay Shankar Lahori at Time Scale level (notional basis) w.e.f. September 23, 1997 to August 9, 2005 and Selection Grade of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service notionally w.e.f. August 10, 2005 to June 30, 2006 and regularly w.e.f. July 1 to 31, 2006.

In a significant decision, SAC also approved appointment of Dr. Sunanda Raina, Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, Government Medical College, Jammu as Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu w.e.f March, 13, 2017.

In another decision, SAC approved promotion of Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim as Chief Town Planner, Town Planning Organization w.e.f. September 1, 2016.

SAC also approved regularization of promotion of Mohammad Ashraf Pandit and Skinder Mohan Kapoor, Joint Directors Prosecution as Directors Prosecution w.e.f August 14, 2017 to May 31, 2019 and March 15, 2018 respectively.

SAC approved promotion of Rakesh Kumar, Senior Private Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Secretaries to Head of Departments (Gazetted) Service as Principal Private Secretary w.e.f. September 30, 2019 in the Level-12 in the pay matrix.