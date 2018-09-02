Promotion of I/C BDOs: HC directs RDD to convene DPC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of State High Court on Saturday directed the Commissioner/Secretary Rural Development Department, J&K Government to immediately and forthwith convene the meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for considering the cases of all the eligible Village Level Workers including the petitioners for their promotion to the posts of Panchayat Inspector Grade-II/Grade-I and the posts of BDOs and the promotion to the eligible VLWs including the petitioners shall be effected from the dates and in the manner envisaged in the celebrated Judgment rendered in the case of Suraj Parkash Gupta and others versus State of J&K and others reported as 2000 (7) SCC Page 561. The Court further directed that the aforesaid excercise shall be taken by the RDD within a period of eight weeks from the date a certified copy of the order is made available to the RDD.

These directions were passed in a writ petition filed by four I/C BDOs namely Bahar Ahmed Wani, Baldev Singh, Miran Baksh and Khadim Hussain Shah seeking directions to the Rural Development Department to convene a meeting of DPC so that they are substantively promoted to the post of BDOs as the petitioners are working as BDOs on Incharge basis from the year 2016.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocate Sheikh Najeeb Ashraf appearing for the petitioners submitted that the petitioners were initially appointed as Village Level Workers in RDD and after stagnating for several years the petitioners were placed in the next higher post of Panchayat Inspector Grade-II in September, 2013, October, 2014 and November, 2017 respectively. Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that the cases of the petitioners for their further promotion to the next higher post of Panchayat Inspector Grade-I were not placed before the DPC and in the meantime because of dearth of BDOs the Directorate of Rural Development placed the petitioners as BDOs on Incharge basis till the competent authority fills the post substantively.

Advocate Ahmed submitted that the petitioners who are functioning as BDOs on Incharge basis may not be disturbed till the posts are substantively filled up and the cases of the petitioners for their promotion are considered upon the recommendations of the DPC.

The court further directed that the arrangements, if any, made for posting of non-gazetted employees including the Village Level Workers as Incharge Block Development Officers as on date shall not be disturbed for a period of two months. On the expiry of two months period, all Incharge arrangements to the post of Block Development Officers made from amongst the candidates not holding the post in the feeding cadre on substantive basis shall cease to operate.

With these observations and directions Justice Sanjeev Kumar disposed off the writ petition.